Steelers Have Similarities to Eagles Super Bowl Team

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers face a tough road towards embarking on a deep playoff run, chemistry and camaraderie in the locker room won't be issues plaguing the team for as long as they remain alive in the AFC.

While speaking with reporters ahead of Pittsburgh's Wild Card round matchup against the Houston Texans, running back Kenneth Gainwell likened the vibes of the team's locker room to the ones that he experienced as a member of the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles last year.

"I feel the same vibes. We’re a connected team, like we bond together. We do everything,” Gainwell said. “I think that’s what’s gonna take us to the next level. If we stick together, offense playing for defense, defense playing for offense, I mean, it can take us a long way.”

Impact of Steelers' Culture

During his own media availability last week, Aaron Rodgers had nothing but positive things to say about Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and the culture he's cultivated, which makes for a more cohesive locker room.

"I think the way that he creates the culture and allows guys to be themselves is an important part of team chemistry and being a healthy locker room," Rodgers said. "One thing I really love, and it's kind of the antithesis of where I was, is there's not really any leaks in the boat. Every year you have difficulties and adversity, both on the field and off the field, and to go through a season like this, and to be able to focus on football and not have a lot of other little (expletive) out there has been really nice."

Though Tomlin has faced some criticism from Pittsburgh fans and even NFL pundits from time to time, there's no downplaying his ability to get his teams to play above their standards and compete week in and week out no matter the circumstance.

He's one of the winningest head coaches in league history for a reason, and the continuity that he provides at the helm from a culture standpoint is a leading factor why the Steelers are perennial playoff contenders.

Sure, the team's six-game losing streak in the postseason in frustrating, but their consistency and way of going about things is impressive.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin celebrates as he walks off the field with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward after a 29-24 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Can Steelers Go on Cinderella Run?

The AFC is as wide-open as it has been in years without both the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens in the mix, which could create an opening for the Steelers to finally break through and win a postseason contest, perhaps even multiple, for the first time in nearly a decade.

First up is the Texans, who own one of the top defenses in the league and enter tonight's bout at Acrisure Stadium on a nine-game win streak.

Pittsburgh will need to stay on its Ps and Qs in order to come away with a victory, but the team has momentum and the home crowd on its side.

Should the Steelers find a way to win, they'd then move on to a Divisional round matchup against Drake Maye and the No. 2-seeded New England Patriots next weekend.

Pittsburgh went into Gillette Stadium and toppled the Patriots by a score of 21-14 in Week 3, but New England has improved exponentially since then.

If the Steelers were to somehow find a way to eliminate the Patriots and advance to the AFC Championship game, which they haven't done since the 2016 season, they'd either head to Denver and take on the No. 1-seeded Broncos, or host the No. 6-seeded Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium.

There's still plenty to sort out, and Pittsburgh has to actually take care of the task at hand and beat a tough Texans squad before worrying too much about the road ahead, but it's not far-fetched to believe that it can make a little bit of a run over the next few weeks.

