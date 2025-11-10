Steelers' Mike Tomlin Sends Warning to NFL
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are 5-4 following one of their worst losses of the season. Falling 25-10 in Los Angeles to the Chargers, the black and gold are now just a game up in the AFC North, and the critics are out and louder than ever.
But head coach Mike Tomlin isn't worried. He's fired up, which you could see in his post-game press conference at SoFi Stadium, but he doesn't seem fearful the Steelers will continue to fall. Instead, he sent a message to the fanbase and the entire NFL.
"We'll be better."
"We have to be, but we certainly weren't tonight," Tomlin added.
Steelers Cutting Things Close
The Steelers are now one game ahead of the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North, as Baltimore climbs to 4-5 with the return of Lamar Jackson. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh has lost three of their last four games, and their offense scored just three points before their final offensive drive of the game.
Their race for the AFC conference has now widened to two games, with the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts all sitting at 8-2.
Pittsburgh travels back home to host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 before going to Chicago to take on the Bears, returns to Acrisure Stadium against the Buffalo Bills and then begins their Ravens competition in Week 14 in Baltimore.
Why the Confidence?
So, what gives Tomlin confidence the Steelers will "be back"?
"53 years of life and particularly in this business," he replied when asked after the game.
Even the players remain confident. After the loss, Aaron Rodgers admitted he was the biggest problem with the team's offense, but that holding a lead in the division still means they live to fight another day.
"I expect to play great every single week, and this was not my best performance," Rodgers said. "I got to play better. Whatever it takes. If it’s better checks, if it’s better throws. Whatever it is, I got to play better. We got to bounce back. We got a division opponent next week. We’re 5-4, we’re an ahead by a game in the division. We got to play better on offense for sure."
Will they actually return to the 4-1 team they once were, with hopes of a Super Bowl and the entire NFL world starting to believe it? Only time will tell. But if you ask anyone in Pittsburgh, they're certain it'll happen.
