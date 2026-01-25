Steelers Continue to Live in Fear With Latest HC Hire

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II took the podium 24 hours after his head coach of 19 years surprisingly exited the team. In the press conference, Rooney painted the image of an organization pushing forward, but taking its time in finding the ideal successor to Mike Tomlin.

Instead, the Steelers found their man before they seriously entertained the entire candidate pool. Less than two weeks after Tomlin's departure, the organization has reached an agreement with former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy to become the franchise's fourth head coach since 1969.

The immediate response has been alarming. The fanbase is furious, and the entire NFL community is scratching its head. The Steelers might believe they have landed the ideal candidate as their next head coach, but that couldn't be further from the truth. It seems that the organization's fears, or more specifically, their owners', are driving their decision-making.

The Irony of Fear

Rooney told reporters at that press conference that he dislikes the word "rebuild." He views it as a waste of time, instead preferring for a team to be competitive every season.

In a perfect world, that's how things go. In reality, teams can't be competitive forever. Name one organization to do so in any professional sports. You can't because it doesn't exist.

And yet, it is this fear or rebuilding that is launching this franchise right towards it. The team replaces a veteran coach who struggled to win in the postseason with another veteran coach who struggles to win in the postseason.

Is this competitive?

Or, is this stubbornness taking another turn? Rooney might believe he is preserving the family legacy and Steelers traditions with this hire, but he inadvertently is doing the exact thing he's always tried to prevent.

Jan 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II speaks at a press conference at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Where Does This Leave the Steelers?

There's no rational human who can look at this Steelers' team filled with flaws, and consider them legitimate contenders. No head coach changes that.

Instead, the Steelers still need a major roster overhaul. Their offensive personnel is among the worst in the NFL, highlighted by another year without a franchise quarterback.

Their defense is expensive and underachieving. McCarthy is an offensive mind. Unless he brings in an elite defensive coordinator to reshape the group, it will be another year of the Pittsburgh defense being overmatched and overcompensated.

And that just takes the Steelers one step closer to a top 5 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Despite Rooney's insistence that they won't rebuild, he's putting his team on the path to doing exactly that.

