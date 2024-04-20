Steelers Add Another CB to Draft Board
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will need to bulk up their defensive backs room before the start of the 2024 season and they will exhaust all their options to find a future partner for star rookie Joey Porter Jr.
As the Steelers continue to do their homework on defensive backs in the lead up to the NFL Draft and that has led them to former Louisville Cardinal, Cam'ron Kelly. According to NFL Insider Tanner Philfer, Kelly has interest from the Eagles, Falcons Cowboys and Steelers and conducted a phone interview with the 49ers.
Kelly began his career at North Carolina and accounted for 179 total tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, 5 interceptions, 7 passes defended and a forced fumble as a Tar Heel. In his final collegiate season with the Cardinals, he totaled 70 tackles, five stops for a loss, a pair of interceptions and two forced fumbles.
The Steelers added Donte Jackson via trade but the rest of their cornerback ranks are thin with Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace and James Pierre not under contract for the coming season. Darius Rush and Porter are not the only cornerbacks currently with full-time roster spots. They'll need to take at least one and probably multiple players at that position to keep it stocked for 2024.
