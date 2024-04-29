Steelers Could've Lost First-Round Pick to Eagles
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers felt they got a steal at the 20th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft when they took Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu, seemingly locking up both of their tackle spots with him and 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones.
But the Steelers could have easily missed out on their prized new tackle, one that head coach Mike Tomlin said they were "never moving off," if the Philadelphia Eagles had been more aggressive. According to a report from Eagles Today's John McMullen, the Eagles were particularly interested in landing either Fautanu or Alabama's J.C. Latham to address their offensive line needs, but when the Titans snatched up Latham with the 7th overall pick and Pittsburgh took Fautanu two picks before Phildelphia was up, they had to adjust.
After missing on Latham and Fautanu, the Eagles pounced for Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. Considered one of, if not the best player at his position in this year's class, Mitchell is hardly a player the Eagles had to settle for. But they did hae to settle for fifth and sixth-round selections at offensive line, which also represents a massive need for them this offseason.
Meanwhile, the Steelers did almost the exact opposite. Needing corners and offensive linemen as well, they sprung for a tackle and center in the first two rounds before picking up Texas defensive back Ryan Watts in the sixth round and West Virginia's Beanie Bishop as an undrafted free agent.
Both sides addressed major needs with their respective selections but it's fair to wonder just how different both Keystone State squads would look if the Eagles had been as as aggressive as some pre-draft reports indicated they would be.
