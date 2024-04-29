Steelers Still Need One More Piece
PITTSBURGH-- The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners over draft weekend. GM Omar Khan stood pat with his selections and didn't give up any assets to move up. Even so, the Steelers managed to draft players expected to go higher in the draft and fill holes on their team. They strengthened multiple positions of need, especially the offensive line. Due to their performance, pundits around the league rightly praised the 2024 Steelers' draft class
With their impressive draft and offseason moves, the Steelers' offense is poised for a rebound year. Their quarterback room is totally revamped with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields stepping in. Their running back duo is tops in the league. Pat Freiermuth is looking to stay healthy and re-assert himself as a threat. Their offensive line is going from replacement level to brimming with potential. Everything on that side of the ball feels improved.
And then there is the wide receiver position. While the organization gave a vote of confidence to the current ones on the roster prior to the draft, it feels glaringly obvious that this position will hold the offense back. The current wide receiver room consists of de facto number one George Pickens, unproven youngster Calvin Austin III, two depth veterans in Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins, and newly drafted Roman Wilson.
Perhaps this is too critical, but nothing about that group will intimidate opposing defenses and defensive coordinators. If Calvin Austin III can continue improving, he could force defenses to give him respect, but he's not there yet. Similarly, Jefferson and Watkins have big play potential now and then, but they aren't consistent enough to warrant further attention. Roman Wilson has yet to catch a pass in the NFL. Put it all together, and Pittsburgh's aerial attack has one real option to defend: Pickens.
The Steelers have made it clear that they are committed to running the ball and protecting their quarterback. They will rely on a physical offensive line. and their potent pair of running backs to establish their tempo and open up the passing game. Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith excels with run dominant offenses, like he did in Tennessee during his last OC position, and that should be the same for Pittsburgh this upcoming season.
The only problem with that is Russell Wilson, or Justin Fields will need more than the double-covered George Pickens to throw to. If they want to have an offense that can hurt the defense in multiple ways, they need another weapon on the outside to throw to. The Steelers may not admit it publicly, but the wide receiver position is now their biggest area of need.
With the amount of veteran receivers linked to Pittsburgh over the draft process, it feels like the Steelers aren't quite done adding to their room. Whether that comes via trade or adding a player once camp opens, the Steelers need to address their biggest positional need before the season begins.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers Vision Comes to Life in NFL Draft
- Steelers Rookie LB Has Interesting Medical Concern
- Report: Steelers Were Interested in Deebo Samuel
- Steelers Draft Grades: WR Pick Not Very Impressive
- Steelers Draft Grades: Pittsburgh Aces Second-Round Pick