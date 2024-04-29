Steelers Add Joey Porter's Cousins to Minicamp Roster
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding another bloodline to their team, inviting Ferris State cornerback Shon Stephens to rookie minicamp, according to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders. He'll also compete at the Philadelphia Eagles rookie minicamp.
Stephens is the cousin to Steelers' cornerback Joey Porter Jr. The 5-foot-8 cornerback played at Ferris State and West Liberty, but twice during his college career tried to transfer to the Division I level. Both times, the NCAA ruled against his immediate eligibility.
At Michigan State's Pro Day, Stephens ran a 4.3 40-yard dash and put up 19 reps of 225 on the bench press, according to NFL Draft Network's Justin Melo. He reportedly met with the Steelers College Gridiron Showcase, according to Steelers Now.
Players invited to rookie minicamp will get two to three practices at the team's facility to showcase their skills. From there, the team has the option to sign them to their 90-man roster, bringing them to Organized Team Activities, minicamp and training camp.
The Steelers are looking for a slot cornerback after adding just Ryan Watts during the NFL Draft. Stephens could join a team full of bloodlines already, and will get an opportunity to do so this month in Pittsburgh.
