Steelers Next Move Could Be WR Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers probably aren't done adding to their roster just yet. Despite a successful 2024 NFL Draft, the team left the door open for another acquisition - and ruling out a trade seems premature.
During the NFL Draft, the Steelers added Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson. The move was received with plenty of praise as the former Wolverine brings a style of player that includes physical football and one of the best skillsets of the wide receiver class.
After the draft, general manager Omar Khan said the team won't rule out an addition of another wideout.
"We'll see. Like I've said, if there's ever an opportunity to improve the team, we'll look at it and if it makes sense, we're going to go after it," Khan said after the draft. "But yeah, we restructured Alex's contract and it puts us in a position to be flexible with some things if there's an opportunity to do something."
Well, looking at the options, if a trade is still on their mind, only one name seems to make sense - Courtland Sutton.
A Sutton trade - at least on Denver's side - has been in the works for awhile. Team insider Benjamin Allbright reported earlier in the offseason that the Broncos were interested in a move as far back as last offseason. Then, with the NFL Draft approaching, the Steelers were named a team to watch by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler as Sutton was back on the trading block once again.
Now, you have to wonder if the move could happen before training camp. If Denver really is interested in getting rid of Sutton and moving forward with more cap space and younger wideouts, why wouldn't they trade him for next year's picks? And regardless of whether it's this year's or next year's, they should be able to get the same compensation.
He takes on just $13 and $13.5 million cap hits the next two seasons and has just $3 million in guaranted money left. It makes sense, and if Denver wants to make a move, the Steelers should be interested in making it happen.
