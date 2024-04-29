All Steelers

Steelers Target Tyler Boyd to Make FA Decision Soon

The Pittsburgh Steelers will get an answer on a free agent wideout Tyler Boyd soon.

Stephen Thompson

Dec 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) is / Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the teams who had expressed in interest in adding former Bengals standout Tyler Boyd, hoping to land him as a piece to bolster a receiving corps that still looks thin following the NFL Draft.

According to a report from Pro Football Network's Alan Caplan, there are still multiple teams interested and they've been given in the indication that he plans to make a decision on where to sign following the NFL Draft. With draft weekend now over, the Steelers could get more news on that front in the coming days.

"Boyd, who is clearly the top slot receiver available on the open market, was looking for at least $9 million per year at one point earlier this offseason," Caplan went on to say.

Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan reported earlier this offseason that the Steelers had extended a two-year, $10 million offer to Boyd, which sits below what he wants and what most project him to earn. Spotrac predicts that Boyd is worth three years and $26.1 million on the open market.

Boyd has been a stalwart starting slot receiver for the Bengals over the past six seasons. The former second-round pick has tallied an even 6,000 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns over 120 career games. Boyd has caught fewer than

The one potential problem for the Steelers is that they are loaded with slot receiver options right now between Quez Watkins, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III and newly-drafted rookie Roman Wilson. They figure to need an outside player and Boyd doesn't quite fit that mold, although the team believes Wilson has versatility and could play on the outside, therefore opening up a spot in the slot.

But that's only a problem the Steelers will have to deal with if Boyd chooses to sign with them. They should know whether or not he won't soon enough.

Stephen Thompson

