NFL Insider Believes Steelers Could Trade Starting OT

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have a trade on their hands.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added another franchise offensive tackle during the 2024 NFL Draft, teaming Troy Fautanu up with Broderick Jones for the foreseeable future. Now, the question arises of whether or not they'll keep their current starter, Dan Moore Jr.

NFL insider Ari Meirov believes a trade could be coming after the NFL Draft, with the Steelers believing they have two new starters in Jones and Fautanu.

"Dan Moore Jr. has started 49 games in three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his time as a starter could end with the addition of Troy Fautanu," Meirov writes. "Moore had his fair share of struggles, but Pittsburgh could consider keeping him as a reserve option. He’s entering the final year of his rookie contract."

Moore could be viewed as a swing tackle but struggled when testing out the right side last training camp. With Spencer Anderson and Dylan Cook on the roster as well, the team may not be forced into keeping Moore, who likely holds some trade value with his starting experience.

Fautanu will need to earn his starting job this summer, but after the Steelers raved about the pick after making it, it's hard to imagine they move forward with Moore as their answer in 2024. If he's not the starter, a trade seems likely.

