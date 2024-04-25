Steelers Mock Draft: The Final Product
PITTSBURGH -- It's here. The 2024 NFL Draft is upon us and after months of watching everything the Pittsburgh Steelers do, and who they talk to, there's a sense of which direction this team is headed with their seven selections.
The Steelers have kept their interest pretty clear throughout the process. Most of their pre-draft visits were offensive linemen, cornerbacks and wide receivers. The Pro Days they attended didn't jump out as anything surprising. And with some interest in defensive linemen, it appears they're ready to round out their roster in seven picks (or six).
Mock Draft 3.0 has two moves the Steelers are predicted to make. With talent lining up in the first-half of the draft, Pittsburgh isn't going to wait around and miss out. Expect Omar Khan to be aggressive, and for the Steelers to add players who can make an immediate impact as they hunt for a Super Bowl.
Round 1, Pick 20: Graham Barton, C, Duke
The Steelers need a center and if there's any smoke screen you should not fall for it's them trying to convince us James Daniels is going to move over from guard. This team has too many options in the NFL Draft, and with the 20th pick, it's too easy to find the best option available at the position.
Offensive tackle will come. For now, Barton steps in as the immediate starter at center, hoping to utilize his athletic ability and strength to make the leap back from tackle to the inside in the NFL. In Arthur Smith's offense, Pittsburgh will hope to get some instant-results with utilizing their center in creative ways.
TRADE: Round 2, Pick 34: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
Trade Details: Steelers send pick 51 and 98 to Patriots for pick 34
The Steelers aren't going to sit around and wait until pick 51 when they have pieces to deal. The front-half of this draft class is loaded, but it falls off a cliff right around pick 80. So, what do the 84th and 98th picks get you? Not enough to keep them.
Mims is going to fall because of the amount of tackles in the first round and his injury concerns. Once out of the top round, the Steelers will begin making phone calls, willing to take a risk and give up another pick for the Georgia tackle.
The 6-foot-7 lineman has all the potential in the world, and that's worth moving up for in Round 2. He steps in with a chance to start over Dan Moore Jr. on the right side while Broderick Jones moves back to the left. And Mike Tomlin would love nothing more than to have two Georgia big men manning the outside.
TRADE: Round 3, Pick 71: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
Trade Details: Steelers send pick 84 and 2025 fifth-round to Cardinals for pick 71.
Another one. The Steelers aren't done making moves yet. The have positions of need, and with Pearsall sneaking his way into the third round, Pittsburgh isn't going to wait and hope he's there at pick No. 84. Instead, they give up next year's fifth-round pick and move up for the Florida wideout.
Pearsall has all the talent in the world and could play inside or outside in the NFL. The twitchy receiver carries all the speed and route-running the Steelers are looking for to replace Diontae Johnson. They'll hope George Pickens becomes the superstar his potential could make him, but even with the move for Pearsall, it doesn't rule out a wide receiver trade after the NFL Draft.
Round 4, Pick 119: Renardo Green, CB, Florida State
The Steelers final position of need is cornerback, and with Green being a sleeper in the mid rounds, it's hard to pass on an option that actually fills exactly what the team is looking for. The 5-11 cornerback has quality press man skills and can line up on the inside or outside.
This season, he'd be given an opportunity to compete with several names for the starting slot job. From there, the opportunity is wide open, but versatility in year one is going to be key - and make a major impact for the Steelers defense.
With decent speed and a solid showing at the NFL Combine, Pittsburgh likely has their eye on Green as a mid-round option. After filling center, tackle and wide receiver with their first three picks, they go cornerback in Round 4.
Round 6, Pick 178: Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee
Omar Khan said it himself, the Steelers aren't closing the door on adding another quarterback. The team typically has four going into training camp, and despite Kyle Allen being a valuable third option, an exciting rookie with potential for growth is the better option - and the Steelers likely know it.
If Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Allen are all playing on one-year deals, the team needs options for the future. Milton isn't a starter in year two, but he could be a backup to Fields or Wilson if they keep either of them.
There are rumors about Milton moving to tight end, which should honestly hurt his draft stock more than it helps it. The Steelers won't be looking for the Tennessee star to change positions just yet, and will want to test him at QB with an opportunity to make the roster.
Round 6, Pick 195: Kristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa
When the Steelers brought in Kristian Boyd for a pre-draft visit, it raised a few eyebrows. Why were they looking at a small school, late-round defensive tackle? Probably because they were thinking of targeting him when they didn't have any needs left to fill.
Boyd has a nice combination of speed and power and carries pretty decent snap timing with him to the NFL. He'll step in with an opportunity to be an option at all three interior positions, providing another depth piece to a thin defensive line.
