NFL Insider Hints at Steelers WR Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers restructured Alex Highsmith's contract just ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, adding roughly $7 million to their salary cap space. Meanwhile, trade rumors regarding San Francisco 49ers' star Brandon Aiyuk are heating up, and one NFL insider sees a corilation.
During an interview with 93.7 The Fan, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio said it's no coincidence the Steelers are adding more spending money just head of the NFL Draft, and in the midst of Aiyuk rumors.
The Steelers has also been named a team watch for a Courtland Sutton trade with the Denver Broncos, which could also happen on draft night.
The Steelers have been named a landing spot for Aiyuk all offseason, and with the NFL Draft finally here, some believe a move could happen before the weekend. Reports claim the Steelers have put together their package for an Aiyuk trade, and reports out of San Francisco claim the 49ers are looking for a first-round pick in exchange for the Second-Team All-Pro.
Pittsburgh has roughly $18 million in available cap space after restructuring Highsmith's deal. Aiyuk is set to make just over $14 million in 2024 but will need a contract extension, with the belief being that he's looking for more than $25 million annually in his new deal.
Sutton will take on a $17.3 million cap hit.
If the Steelers want a veteran wideout to accompony George Pickens, Aiyuk and Sutton may be their best options, and as draft night rolls in, the speculation are only getting louder.
