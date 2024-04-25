All Steelers

NFL Mock Draft: Six First-Round Trades

The NFL Draft stars hot and doesn't slow down in the final mock draft.

Noah Strackbein

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the pregame warmup before playing the Arizona
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the pregame warmup before playing the Arizona / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY
In this story:

Like the rest of the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers are finalizing everything they need for the 2024 NFL Draft.

This is always the most exciting exercise of the draft process where people feverishly, but hopelessly compile their final first-round predictions and feel like they absolutely nail it before the draft humbles them back down to earth. This should not be a surprise, but there could be absolute chaos that occurs on draft day when it comes to trades all over the board. Quarterbacks, offensive linemen, there is going to be a lot of movement and it shows with my final first-round mock prediction.

First Round Mock Draft

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina): Caleb Williams, QB, USC

2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

3. TRADE Minnesota Vikings: Drake Maye, QB, UNC

4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Hairison Jr, WR, Ohio State

5. TRADE New England Patriots: JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan

6. New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

7. Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

8. Atlanta Falcons: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

9. Chicago Bears: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

10. New York Jets: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

11. TRADE Los Angeles Chargers: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

12. TRADE Philadelphia Eagles: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

13. TRADE Arizona Cardinals: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

14. New Orleans Saints: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

15. Indianapolis Colts: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

16. Seattle Seahawks: Cooper DeJean, CB/S, Iowa

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

18. Cincinnati Bengals: Taliese Fuaga, OT/G, Oregon State

19. Los Angeles Rams: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

20. TRADE San Francisco 49ers: Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU

21. TRADE Washington Commanders: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

22. TRADE Denver Broncos: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

23. TRADE Los Angeles Chargers: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

24. Dallas Cowboys: Graham Barton, C, Duke

25. Green Bay Packers: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

27. TRADE Las Vegas Raiders: Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington

28. Buffalo Bills: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

29. Detroit Lions: Johnny Newton, DT, Illinois

30. Baltimore Ravens: Darius Robinson, DT/EDGE, Missouri

31. TRADE Pittsburgh Steelers: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

﻿Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Noah Strackbein

NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.