NFL Mock Draft: Six First-Round Trades
Like the rest of the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers are finalizing everything they need for the 2024 NFL Draft.
This is always the most exciting exercise of the draft process where people feverishly, but hopelessly compile their final first-round predictions and feel like they absolutely nail it before the draft humbles them back down to earth. This should not be a surprise, but there could be absolute chaos that occurs on draft day when it comes to trades all over the board. Quarterbacks, offensive linemen, there is going to be a lot of movement and it shows with my final first-round mock prediction.
First Round Mock Draft
1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina): Caleb Williams, QB, USC
2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
3. TRADE Minnesota Vikings: Drake Maye, QB, UNC
4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Hairison Jr, WR, Ohio State
5. TRADE New England Patriots: JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
6. New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
7. Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
8. Atlanta Falcons: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
9. Chicago Bears: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
10. New York Jets: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
11. TRADE Los Angeles Chargers: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
12. TRADE Philadelphia Eagles: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
13. TRADE Arizona Cardinals: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
14. New Orleans Saints: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
15. Indianapolis Colts: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
16. Seattle Seahawks: Cooper DeJean, CB/S, Iowa
17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
18. Cincinnati Bengals: Taliese Fuaga, OT/G, Oregon State
19. Los Angeles Rams: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
20. TRADE San Francisco 49ers: Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU
21. TRADE Washington Commanders: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
22. TRADE Denver Broncos: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
23. TRADE Los Angeles Chargers: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
24. Dallas Cowboys: Graham Barton, C, Duke
25. Green Bay Packers: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
27. TRADE Las Vegas Raiders: Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington
28. Buffalo Bills: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
29. Detroit Lions: Johnny Newton, DT, Illinois
30. Baltimore Ravens: Darius Robinson, DT/EDGE, Missouri
31. TRADE Pittsburgh Steelers: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
