Steelers Invite Pitt CB to Rookie Minicamp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a rookie minicamp filled with defensive back prospects after they extended another invite to a prospect from their own backyard.
Former Pitt cornerback Marquis Williams, a six-year standout for the Panthers, has been invited to rookie minicamp with the Steelers, according to a report from Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.
Williams was producive during his long college career. He amassed 109 total tackles, 5.5 for loss, six interceptions, 17 passes defended and a forced fumble over 45 total starts for the Panthers and scored a pair of defensive touchdowns during the 2022 season.
He's smaller at just 5'8 and 176 pounds but Williams has a reputation for playing above his listed height. With the Steelers in dire need of a slot cornerback, he figures to be an option amongst an unproven group.
The Steelers have veterans Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson on the roster, but beyond them there is not much in the way of experience. Williams will have a chance to play his way onto the roster if he excells at minicamp.
