Steelers Rookie Named Top 10 Pick
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie center Zach Frazier seems to be the ideal fit for his new team. After being selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the West Virginia product has gotten plenty of praise, and the expectations are high now that he's in Pittsburgh.
As a rookie, Frazier is expected to step into a starting role for the Steelers. ESPN recently ranked all of the top picks, steals and fits from the NFL Draft, with Frazier being tabbed as the sixth-best pick in the draft class.
"When I was writing scouting notes on Frazier before the draft, I kept thinking he was a Pittsburgh-type player thanks to his toughness, agility and background as an elite high-school wrestler. Steelers GM Omar Khan apparently agreed. Frazier has the profile of a 10-year starter at center and can immediately step in to boost an offensive line that got a complete makeover during draft weekend," ESPN writes.
Frazier will compete with Nate Herbig for the starting job this summer, but it's hard to imagine the Steelers not starting their second-round pick and only true center on the roster.
Other Steelers picks also made the top 100, with inside linebacker Payton Wilson being ranked 16th, offensive tackle Troy Fautanu ranked 26th, wide receiver Roman Wilson being ranked 33rd and guard Mason McCormick being ranked 51st.
