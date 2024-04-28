Steelers Sign West Virginia All-American CB
PITTSBURGH -- Former West Virginia cornerback Beanie Bishop has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.
Bishop earned Consensus All-American status as a member of the Mountaineers in the 2023 season, leading college football in pass breakups with 20 and totaling 17 forced incompletions. He also added four interceptions and 67 total tackles to his resume.
Bishop transferred to West Virginia following a year at Minnesota and three years at Western Kentucky.
After not receiving an invite to the 2024 NFL Draft Combine, Bishop participated in the 2024 Big 12 Pro Day, running a 4.39 40 Yard Dash and a 4.15 shuttle drill, impressing scouts across the NFL.
Bishop entered the draft with a couple concerns regarding his game. Firstly his 5'9 frame is quite small for that of a cornerback, whereas the NFL average height for a defensive back is 5'11.5".
Another concern is Bishop's vertical testing from the Big 12 Pro Day. Bishop's score on the drill resulted in a 33.5 inch vertical, which would be tied for second worst out of cornerbacks who participated in NFL Combine. The worst score was a 32 inch vertical by Dwight McGlothern, who also went undrafted.
Despite his limitations, Bishop earned his collegiate All-American status by being quick on transition, sticking with receivers and by staying high energy throughout the game. Now Bishop gets a shot to prove himself at the professional level with the Steelers.
In Pittsburgh, he'll have a shot to compete with names like Cory Trice, Darius Rush and fellow rookie Ryan Watts for a roster spot this summer.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers Select Texas CB Ryan Watts in NFL Draft
- Steelers Reveal Zach Frazier's Jersey Number
- Steelers Meet With CB Cam Sutton
- Steelers Pick Named Best in NFL Draft
- Steelers Could Have a Steal in Payton Wilson