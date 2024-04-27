All Steelers

Report: Steelers Reveal Zach Frazier's Jersey Number

The Pittsburgh Steelers new center has his jersey number.

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Zach Frazier (54)
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier arrived in the Steel City the morning after being selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. After the hour and 15 minute drive from West Virginia, he toured the facility, met the coaching staff and front office and spoke with the media.

Then, he was assigned his jersey number. And according to the X account NFL Jersey Numbers, Frazier will dawn No. 54 during his rookie season.

54 was worn by Kwon Alexander in 2023, with other names like Craig Bingham, L.T. Fort and Hardy Nickerson representing the number throughout the years. Now, Frazier takes over while also becoming the only current Steelers' offensive linemen with a number in the 50's. It's also one number ahead of 53, worn by the last great Steelers center, Maurkice Pouncey.

Frazier comes to Pittsburgh as an immediate starter - if he meets expectations. Without a true center outside of him on the roster, the second-round pick should get an opportunity to start during his rookie season.

