Steelers Pick Named Best in NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may have landed a special player with the 51st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. After selecting Washington tackle Troy Fautanu in the first round, the team came back to add West Virginia center Zach Frazier in the second, and one o-line guru is raving about it.
Duke Manyweather, one of the more notable offensive line coaches working with NFL players, called Frazier the "best center in the draft" after the Steelers used their second selection on him.
Frazier comes to Pittsburgh known as one of the toughest offensive linemen in the NFL Draft. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith mentioned the grit and physicality and how he's shown that toughness in his tape since day one.
"That’s who he is. That’s who his resume is, when you’re trying to do some dramatic shot for the camera. He’s one of the tougher guys I've seen on film around me a lot of Ben Jones and that's a real, real toughness to him," Smith said, answering a question about Frazier crawling off the field after suffering a broken leg in college.
Frazier is viewed as an instant starter for the Steelers this season. He'll likely compete with Nate Herbig and Spencer Anderson, but should be placed in "pole position" to be the Week 1 starter.
