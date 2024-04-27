All Steelers

Report: Steelers Meet With CB Cam Sutton

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be looking to bring back their former cornerback.

Noah Strackbein

Dec 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) celebrates after / Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers met with their former cornerback and current free agent, Cam Sutton, last week, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac.

Sutton, 29, was the team's third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and spent six years in Pittsburgh before leaving in free agency to join the Detroit Lions. He played in 84 games, including 39 starts, during his time with the Steelers, recording eight interceptions.

Sutton signed a three-year deal with Detroit last offseason and started all 17 games for the Lions in 2023. However, he is currently dealing with some legal troubles after allegations of domestic violence made headlines in Florida.

The Steelers could use another starting cornerback whether that's on the outside or inside. With Donte Jackson and Joey Porter Jr. as their only two proven veterans right now, the team could be considering an old member of the team to return to fill their final gap on defense.

It's unknown if Sutton will be facing any suspension from the NFL due to his legal matters or what the outcome of the situation will be. As of now, there is no contract being reported, but a meeting could signal a deal in the future.

