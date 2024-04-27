All Steelers

Steelers Select Texas CB Ryan Watts in NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers add another cornerback to their roster.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers add another name to their defensive backfield, selecting Texas defensive back Ryan Watts with the 195th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Steelers started the draft with three offensive players, taking Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu, West Virginia center Zach Frazier and Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson. They then added to their defense with N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson, followed by another offensive lineman in South Dakota State guard Mason McCormick. In the sixth round, they started with Iowa defensive tackle Logan Lee and ended it with Watts.

Watts, 6-foot-3, 206 pounds, finishing his career with 100 tackles and three interceptions. He spent his first two years of college football at Ohio State with his final two years at Texas. He played primarily on the outside at cornerback. In the NFL, he could transition to safety or compete for the slot position in Pittsburgh.

He'll enter a room with Cory Trice Jr. and Darius Rush also competing for a roster spot.

Unless they choose to make a move back in, the Steelers have concluded their seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

