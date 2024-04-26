Steelers Now Have Shot at Deebo Samuel?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers went offensive tackle in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, despite all the noise leading up to draft night, the San Francisco 49ers didn't trade a wide receiver. Instead, they drafted one.
With the 31st pick in the first round, San Francisco selected Florida wideout Ricky Pearsall, instantly sparking more conversation about what the team would do with their two star wideouts already on the roster. Heading into the draft, speculation started to form around both Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel being available, and now, with a rookie receiver being their first-round pick, it appears they're even more likely to move on from one.
However, even with Aiyuk being unsigned and the 26-year-old being the hottest name on the receiver trade block, it appears the 49ers are going in a different direction. According to the San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver, the team is more likely to deal Samuel than Aiyuk.
Samuel, 28, is an interesting name for the Steelers. The receiver/running back holds a $28.6 million cap hit this season with another $24.2 million hit next year. As a duel-threat offensive weapon, he's totaled 4,122 receiving yards and 1,007 rushing yards in his five-year career, scoring 38 touchdowns combined.
In Arthur Smith's offense, one would think Samuel could shine, but it doesn't mean the Steelers are all-in on him over Aiyuk. They've been reportedly searching for a veteran wideout to add next to George Pickens, and maybe Samuel's two-year deal makes more sense than a long-term signing in Aiyuk.
If they're still looking for a move with the 49ers, the name may have changed, but the option to add still appears to be there.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Watch: Troy Fautanu's Emotional Draft Call From Steelers
- Steelers Draft Grades: Pittsburgh Lands Steal in Round 1
- Steelers Select OT Troy Fautanu in 2024 NFL Draft
- Analyst Proposes Wild Steelers Trade
- NFL Insider Believes Steelers WR Trade Rumors