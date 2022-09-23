Can Steelers Fix It?

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 1-2 following a loss to their AFC North rival the Cleveland Browns.

It was another showing where the offense failed to move the ball, and the defense felt the pressure because of it. At this point, the revolving door or poor offensive play in Pittsburgh, and there's growing pressure to make changes to fix it.

Here's the big question - can it be fixed?

After three bad performances, it's finally time to starting talking about a quarterback change. Mike Tomlin said no changes will be made, but by his Week 4 press conference, that could be different.

Does Kenny Pickett change anything? The simple answer is who cares. If nothing changes, you tried a new quarterback. And a rookie first-rounder at that.

If there's a spark, everything could be solved.

Either way, it's time for something new in Pittsburgh.

