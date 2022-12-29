Has Dan Moore Played Steelers Out Of Drafting Left Tackle?

The conversation of the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line is getting interesting.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers won't end up with a top-10 draft pick like many believed early in the season. Unless they make a magical playoff run, this team should sit roughly in the 15-20 range of the 2023 NFL Draft, which makes a lot of sense for a number of positions.

Heading into the season, and even at the midway point, the Steelers' top needs ranged from cornerback, inside linebacker, defensive line and offensive line. But now, with two games remaining, one of those positions might be off the board.

The play of Dan Moore Jr. opens the door for the Steelers to look elsewhere, which might be their best option.

Not everyone agrees, but not everyone disagrees. And nearing the end of the season, it's certainly a conversation that needs to be had.

