Another OC Candidate Becomes Available for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers could consider another former head coach as their next play-caller.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't decided the future of their offensive coordinator position, but they could have options heading into next season. And as the Denver Broncos move on from their head coach, you have to wonder if another name just got added to the list.

The Broncos and Nathanial Hackett's relationship lasted a mere 15 games before the former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator was fired. Now, Denver will begin looking for their next head coach while Hackett will look for a new job in the NFL.

You have to wonder if Hackett has lost his touch, isn't as promising of a play-caller without Aaron Rodgers or is someone to take a chance on. You also have to question if it was just a messy situation in Denver, which seems to have more problems then their head coach, and Hackett couldn't avoid in inevitable.

That's for NFL organizations to decide, and a decision the Steelers might make as they evaluate their own offense in the offseason.

As of now, Pittsburgh has not said if a change is coming to their offensive coordinator position or if Matt Canada will return next season. It's believed he has another year on his current deal, but that doesn't guarantee another season with the Steelers.

If the position is empty, the Steelers will be looking for a name who has proven himself in developing quarterbacks and working with young talent. Pittsburgh has plenty of names they'd like to see mature into NFL stars, but half the battle will be finding the right offensive coordinator.

Maybe that's not Hackett. Maybe it is. That's something the Steelers will need to decide, but certainly a situation worth monitoring.

