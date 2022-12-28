Steelers Reportedly Set to Fire Matt Canada
PITTSBURGH -- According to one reporter, the Pittsburgh Steelers already know a change is coming, and even the players know that change is coming. At the end of the year, offensive coordinator Matt Canada is gone.
From the report, everyone is pretty aware of the situation, which leads to some significant questions. Yes, the Steelers offense isn't performing to their ability, but isn't it too early to let people know the move? And does it kill any chances of a real playoff push?
Plus, maybe there isn't a better option out there. As crazy as that once sounded, the Steelers might have something that's close to working - at least one person believes.
Either way, it sounds like a change is coming.
