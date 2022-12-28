Steelers Reportedly Set to Fire Matt Canada

And here come the hot takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator moves.

PITTSBURGH -- According to one reporter, the Pittsburgh Steelers already know a change is coming, and even the players know that change is coming. At the end of the year, offensive coordinator Matt Canada is gone.

From the report, everyone is pretty aware of the situation, which leads to some significant questions. Yes, the Steelers offense isn't performing to their ability, but isn't it too early to let people know the move? And does it kill any chances of a real playoff push?

Plus, maybe there isn't a better option out there. As crazy as that once sounded, the Steelers might have something that's close to working - at least one person believes.

Either way, it sounds like a change is coming.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Another OC Candidate Becomes Available for Steelers

Steve Smith Blasts Steelers OC Matt Canada

Steelers Playoff Hopes Still Alive Leaving Week 16

Watch: Steelers Retire Franco Harris Number

Steelers Rookie Duo Will Shine Against Raiders

Steelers Can Officially Create Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison Reunion