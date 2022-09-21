Matt Canada Keeps Avoiding Blame for Steelers Offense
PITTSBURGH --The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense continues to struggle, and much like last season, the blame is being directed two ways - the offensive coordinator and the quarterback.
Many have placed the blame on Mitch Trubisky, who isn't out of the woods. The six-year veteran hasn't met the expectations many had for him, and it's become an issue for the receiving game.
The other half is Canada, who's failed to create a successful offense during his two seasons with the Steelers. And much like many heard last season, there doesn't seem to be a solution in sight - just a lot of redirecting blame to other places.
Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky Unable to Change Play Calls at Line
Read More
Steelers Still Have Full Faith in Mitch Trubisky
Steelers Don't Have a QB Problem
Steelers vs. Patriots Takeaways: Pittsburgh Has Two Big Offensive Issues
Mitch Trubisky Addresses Kenny Pickett Chants by Steelers Fans
Najee Harris Frustrated With Steelers Offensive Struggles
Trubisky: Steelers Need to Buy Into Offensive Plan
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook