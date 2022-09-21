Matt Canada Keeps Avoiding Blame for Steelers Offense

PITTSBURGH --The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense continues to struggle, and much like last season, the blame is being directed two ways - the offensive coordinator and the quarterback.

Many have placed the blame on Mitch Trubisky, who isn't out of the woods. The six-year veteran hasn't met the expectations many had for him, and it's become an issue for the receiving game.

The other half is Canada, who's failed to create a successful offense during his two seasons with the Steelers. And much like many heard last season, there doesn't seem to be a solution in sight - just a lot of redirecting blame to other places.

