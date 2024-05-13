Steelers Add Veteran CB, Surprising Camp Takeaways
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett to their roster, marking the only signing they made from rookie minicamp. The veteran is sleighted to step into a prominent role for the team, but it doesn't guarantee anything.
Averett may be the starter today, but it doesn't rule out the Steelers adding to the room later in the summer. There are still options, and if they feel they need an upgrade, they'll go out and find one.
Meanwhile, they left rookie camp with just Averett - which is surprising. The biggest takeaways from rookie minicamp were that they have two players who are ready to make immediate impacts, but also that they likely should've signed another name from their tryout list.
Maybe they will before training camp, but if they don't, they're leaving someone on the open market that could be of use for them this summer.
And finally, let's talk about the team's next addition. They probably have plans for players like DeMarvin Leal, which could remove the need for an outside linebacker. But with Bud Dupree heading West, it feels like the Steelers need to make a move now to ensure their defense is set.
