49ers Named Top Trade Candidate for Steelers RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers likely aren't dealing Najee Harris this offseason. But with rumors flying all over the place, there's plenty of speculation about which teams could make a move for him.
The first team everyone talked about was the Dallas Cowboys. Now, there's a new landing spot - the San Francisco 49ers.
CBS Sports highlighted the top landing spots for Harris if a trade was to take place. At the top of that list sits San Francisco, who could pair Harris with Christian McCaffrey and send the Alabama product back to his hometown in the Bay Area.
"This makes a lot of sense for both teams. The Steelers have reportedly been trying to acquire either Brandon Aiyukor or Deebo Samuel. The 49ers could use a running back who can take some of the load off Christian McCaffrey. Making this scenario even more plausible is the fact that Harris grew up on the West Coast, so this would be a homecoming of sorts," they write.
If Harris had an ideal situation in mind, San Francisco may be it. Being from the West Coast, it's hard to imagine any player not wanting to go back to his home area and play in the NFL. On top of that, Kyle Shannahan's offense seemingly fits anyone, and has produced successful runners in players much less talented than Harris.
The Steelers may not be able to land Aiyuk or Samuel in a trade, but they should be able to get a decent return. But again, unless something drastically changes, or the 49ers call with an offer Pittsburgh cannot refuse, it's hard to imagine these landing spots turning into much.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers Named Top Landing Spot for Titans WR
- Steelers Must Sign Final Free Agent Option
- Steelers Should Sign Three Players From Rookie Camp
- Veteran CB Taking Advantage of Opportunity With Steelers
- New RB Emerging for Steelers