Steelers Named Top Landing Spot for Titans WR
PITTSBURGH -- After months of rumors and discussions, the Pittsburgh Steelers are yet to find a wide receiver to fill the gap in their roster. They have been involved in trade talks and rumors all offseason regarding wideouts, but nothing has come to fruition yet. The name most talked about was 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk, but a deal to send him to Pittsburgh seems quite unlikely.
Therefore, the Steelers have set their sights on a different guy. With 49ers GM John Lynch all but quelling any rumor that Aiyuk would be on the move this offseason, the Steelers seem like they are going to pivot to another option.
Following former Pitt and Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tyler Boyd's signing with the Tennessee Titans, as well as free agency options like Zay Jones getting swooped up, it is looking like Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is who the Steelers best fit would be.
According to Pro Football Network's Dallas Robinson, Pittsburgh is the best fit and a possible option for Burks.
“At 6’2″ and 225 pounds, Burks has the size to line up on the outside opposite George Pickens,” Robinson wrote. “Pittsburgh took low-cost free agent fliers on Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins this offseason, but the league probably knows what those veterans are capable of. Burks is a little more tantalizing and could offer untapped upside for the Steelers.”
Burks was brought in at Tennessee to replace A.J. Brown following his departure to the Eagles, but was unable to truly mesh with the team.
Burks has started in 14 games across two seasons, catching for 665 yards and one touchdown. Therefore, it would not involve a lot of capital to land him, and his athleticism provides decent upside for a team desperate for wide receiver talent.
