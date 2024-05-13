What's More Likely: Steelers Extend or Trade Najee Harris
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to decline Najee Harris's fifth-year option, immediately sparking conversation - and rumors - about the former first-round pick being on the move. Meanwhile, there are reports claiming the team is interested in re-signing him to a deal more expensive than his fifth-year option.
So, what's more likely? Pittsburgh shipping Harris to a team like the Dallas Cowboys or San Francisco 49ers, or them extending him before, or after, the season?
The answer may be neither.
The Steelers should have trade candidates for Harris. Any team looking for a starting running back or a high quality No. 2 should be calling Pittsburgh, trying to land Harris for cheap. Really, his price tag isn't higher than a fourth round pick, and if a team can juice up the offer a little bit, Pittsburgh may at least consider bitting at it.
The Cowboys and the 49ers make a lot of sense. Why wouldn't they want to add to their running back room with a player who is still on his rookie deal and can make an immediate impact to their roster? If both teams are thinking Super Bowl this season - which they are - then, adding a one-year player to help them get them is not something they'd immediately turn down.
The Steelers could also consider extending him for two years and hoping that they get the last of his tires before his hits the open market. Harris has been a 1,000-yard runner the last three seasons and has never dealt with a major injury. He's reliable, a tough runner and can carry an offense if you put it on his back.
He's done it the last three years.
So, why not extend him? Give him roughly $6 million a year and backload the deal with a high signing bonus, allowing him to receive his money without much risk of 2026 being a wasted year.
If we're being realistic, though, the most likely ending to this scenario is that Harris does what many other running backs in the NFL have done the last few years... walks.
The Steelers get the last of him this year, utilizing him as their No. 1 with Jaylen Warren being the backup and taking on more and more of the workload as the year goes on. Next offseason, the team lets Harris hit the open market and sign elsewhere while they turn to Warren as their starter.
Maybe it works out, and maybe it doesn't. But if you're wondering how the Harris situation is going to end, and are trying to debate whether the team will trade him or keep him around for another few years, try an alternative.
They'll hope to get an offense worthy of competing for a Super Bowl in 2024. Next year, they'll look to do it again with different pieces and new starters. And likely without Najee Harris.
