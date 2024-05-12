Steelers Can't Miss on Final Free Agent Option
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers nearly brought back outside linebacker Bud Dupree. But they didn't sign him, watching him head West to the Los Angeles Chargers on a two-year deal. Now, they're left with minimal options, but one name that makes too much sense.
Markus Golden should already be in contact with the Steelers, and if he hasn't been to this point, Pittsburgh should be on the phone reaching out. Why? Because last year showed them how much of an impact depth has on important positions, and relying on one backup for their most key defensive power just isn't enough.
Last year in Pittsburgh, Golden played 16 of 17 games, recording four sacks and six tackles for loss. He was a key mentor to rookie Nick Herbig and one of the most liked members of the locker room.
If the team was considering bringing back Dupree, why not Golden? T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith benefited having four players in the rotation, and even if Herbig is going to step into that third spot, it doesn't mean Golden is going to find himself never playing a snap.
The Steelers don't have time to waste when finding an outside linebacker. Don't be surprised if DeMarvin Leal tests his skills on the edge, but that's nothing more than a shot in the dark. With a defense as sound as Pittsburgh's, there's no room for cutting things short.
Golden is the team's best option - and should be the team's next priority.
