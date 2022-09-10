Skip to main content

Steelers vs. Bengals Preview: Can Pittsburgh Start 1-0?

Have the Pittsburgh Steelers done enough to rebound against the Cincinnati Bengals?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a much newer team. The Cincinnati Bengals have their changes as well. So, heading into a Week 1 AFC North matchup, how far is the gap? 

Last year, the Steelers felt the wrath of their division opponent. After adding to the defense, improving the passing game and implementing a quarterback change, have they done enough? 

Take a look inside the pivotal matchups throughout the game, how the Steelers stack up offensively and defensively line, and who everyone believes comes out on top. 

