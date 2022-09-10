Steelers vs. Bengals Preview: Can Pittsburgh Start 1-0?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a much newer team. The Cincinnati Bengals have their changes as well. So, heading into a Week 1 AFC North matchup, how far is the gap?

Last year, the Steelers felt the wrath of their division opponent. After adding to the defense, improving the passing game and implementing a quarterback change, have they done enough?

Take a look inside the pivotal matchups throughout the game, how the Steelers stack up offensively and defensively line, and who everyone believes comes out on top.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Larry Ogunjobi Reveals Difference Between Steelers, Bengals Sides of Rivalry

Steelers Get Diontae Johnson, Chuks Okorafor Back for Bengals Game

Ravens Fail to Meet Extension with Lamar Jackson: Direct Impact for Steelers

Steelers to Honor Late Dwayne Haskins During Season

Mike Tomlin is Hiding Something

Film Room: Trey Hendrickson's Dominance and How Steelers Can Stop It