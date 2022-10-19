Steelers vs. Dolphins Storylines: Claypool Trade, Flores Return, Locker Room Fights

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers sent Tampa Bay packing with a loss and now head to Miami where they'll meet the Dolphins in Week 7 on Sunday Night Football.

It's only the beginning of the week, but the storylines are long. From Kenny Pickett starting - if he's cleared - to Chase Claypool trade possibilities and an apparent locker room fight. Plus, Brian Flores returns to Miami for the first time since being fired.

What's up with this fight in the locker room? There seems to be more to the story than Diontae Johnson losing his cool on Mitch Trubisky and Mike Tomlin deciding to bench him. There's also more to talk about with that incident.

Brian Flores has had this game circled on his calendar for months. Guarantee that.

And if the Steelers are going to make a trade by the deadline, it seems likely that trade will involve Claypool. What's his worth? Does that worth increase over the offseason?

