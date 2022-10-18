Steelers Expect Kenny Pickett to Start Against Dolphins

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will roll into preparation for Week 7 with the anticipation that Kenny Pickett will start at quarterback against the Miami Dolphins.

Pickett is in the concussion protocol after leaving Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He'll need to be cleared by an independent doctor during the week after passing through all stages of the protocol. The Steelers expect him to do so.

"If he's cleared to play, he'll play quarterback for us," head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed.

Pickett is expected to be a full participant in practice to start the week. The Steelers will go through three practices and a walk-through before traveling to Miami for their Sunday Night matchup.

Mitch Trubisky will also prepare throughout the week, just in case. As of now, though, the Steelers are hopeful their starter is available.

