Comparing apples to oranges, more Pittsburgh Steelers free agency news and why Najee Harris is the 24th pick.

Hines Ward, Julian Edelman and Why the Steelers Pick is Najee Harris

Jadeveon Clowney now finds himself as the newest member of the Cleveland Browns. How lethal is Cleveland's front seven with Clowney's addition, and how will this impact the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Just a month after the Steelers released linebacker Vince Williams, the team announced his signing on Wednesday. While the move bolsters the depth at inside linebacker, where does this leave the likes of Robert Spillane and Marcus Allen? How does this shift the need for the Steelers to draft a inside linebacker in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft?

With Josh Dobbs returning to Pittsburgh, the Steelers gained a familiar face in the quarterback room. With four quarterbacks and only three spots generally used to carry quarterbacks on the regular season roster, the Steelers appear to have a camp battle in the making between Dobbs and Dwayne Haskins. Who will emerge victorious and remain on the roster?

Former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement this week, stirring many discussions regarding his status as a Hall of Fame player. With former Steelers receiver Hines Ward outpacing Edelman in nearly every measurable used for Hall of Fame accreditation, why is the world ready to put Edelman in the halls of Canton before Ward?

Although it was a likely outcome, former Steelers running back James Conner found a new home, inking a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday. While Conner's career didn't pan out in Pittsburgh, a fresh start was needed for all parties involved. What implications does this carry for the Steelers ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft?

Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin debate these topics and more on this week's episode of AllSteelers Talk.

