Steelers Re-Sign ILB Vince Williams

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back long-time starter Vince Williams.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are re-signing inside linebacker Vince Williams, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. 

Williams was released by the team weeks ago in order to save $4 million in salary cap space. According to Fowler, Williams had other offers from teams by was inclined to return to Pittsburgh. 

Williams came to Pittsburgh as a sixth-round pick in 2013 and has since started 69 games. He added 70 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and three sacks to his career total in 2020, working as the team's lead inside backer after Devin Bush's season ended with an ACL injury. 

The Steelers also re-signed Robert Spillane to a one-year deal before releasing Williams. Marcus Allen also returned to the team on a one-year deal. 

The team has not yet announced the move. Financial details have not been reported.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

