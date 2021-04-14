Josh Dobbs Returns to Steelers on One-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers add their fourth quarterback to the roster, re-signing Josh Dobbs.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are re-signing quarterback Josh Dobbs to a one-year deal, according to his agent

Dobbs returns to the Steelers as the team's fourth quarterback on the roster. Along with Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh also signed former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins to a one-year deal this offseason.

Dobbs spent his first two seasons with the Steelers after being drafted in the fourth round. He was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 but returned to Pittsburgh in 2020 as a free agent.

In six games played throughout his NFL career, Dobbs has completed 10 of 17 passes for 45 yards and an interception. He was used primarily as an option quarterback during his only appearance in 2020, pairing up with Rudolph against the Cleveland Browns.

