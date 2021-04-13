Cardinals Sign Former Steelers RB James Conner

Former Pittsburgh Steelers starting running back James Conner is headed to the Arizona Cardinals.

Conner finished the 2020 season with 721 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games and 11 starts. According to NFL Network, he received offseason surgery on a turf toe-type injury. He missed time in 2020 with ankle and shoulder trouble.

Conner started 33 games for the Steelers since 2018. Replacing Le'Veon Bell, the former Pitt Panther racked up 2,302 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground for his hometown Steelers.

Conner's contract with the Cardinals is for one-year. The financial details have not been released.

