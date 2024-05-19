Steelers CB Named Breakout Candidate
PITTSBURGH -- The future appears bright for the Pittsburgh Steelers after making some smart additions via the NFL Draft over the past two offseasons and one of their newest additions could evolve into a star soon.
Dan Pizzuta of The 33rd Team named the Steelers' 2023 second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. as one of seven candidates for a breakout season in 2024.
"If there’s one way to respect a cornerback, it’s to avoid him in coverage. Porter had the seventh-lowest rate of targets per coverage snap among corners, which is partly why his raw production numbers aren’t awe-inspiring," Pizzuta said. "It’s a sign of good coverage, not a lack of production. Porter will go into Year 2 as the clear top corner for the Steelers' defense on a pass-coverage unit that was improved this offseason."
Porter Jr. got his feet wet during his rookie season and eventually took over No. 1 cornerback duties down the stretch of the regular season, which was desperately needed as the Steelers dealt with a depleted defensive backfield.
Last season, the Steelers took their time integrating Porter into the defense but he will hit the ground running in 2024, with his team facing a pivotal season surrounded by high expectations.
