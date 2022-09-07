Predicting Steelers 2022 Awards: Most Likely To...

Football season is finally here but before the Pittsburgh Steelers head to Cincinnati to face off against the AFC champion Bengals, here are some predictions about the 2022 team.

Most Likely to Be Named Team MVP: T.J. Watt

This is a no-brainer selection as we're running out of adjectives to describe Watt's play since he was drafted by the organization in 2017. Since that day, Watt's racked up four Pro Bowls, three All-Pros, and finally got that ever elusive defensive player of the year award in 2021 while tying the NFL sack record.

The soon to be 28 year old is firmly in the prime of his career and should be the catalyst for a Steelers defense looking for a rebound after a disappointing 2021 campaign that saw them allow the most rushing yards in the league. The sky is the limit for Watt and as long as he remains healthy, which wasn't always the case last season, he should compete for another Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Most Likely to Breakout: Pat Freiermuth

You don't often see rookie tight ends make the type of impact that Freiermuth made last season, catching 60 passes with seven of those putting points on the board.

The former Penn State product was a weapon in the red zone for Ben Roethlisberger, his seven scores inside the 20 ranked third in the NFL among tight ends behind only Mark Andrews and Hunter Henry. However, among tight ends with 50 targets, Freiermuth's average depth of target of 5.5 yards ranked 20th out of 26 qualifying players.

During the preseason, he's already had a couple of explosive plays, most notably a 32-yard snag up the seam against the Lions in the preseason finale. I'm betting on the Steelers trying to find their sure-handed tight end down the field more in 2022 which will lead to better efficiency and production.

Needs to Rebound: Kevin Dotson

Dotson was nothing short of impressive when filling in as a rookie during the 2020 season. Entering the 2021 season, expectations had grown for the fourth-round pick out of Louisiana but he failed to live up to the billing early in the season prior to being shut down with a season-ending ankle injury.

Having only allowed three sacks in his first two seasons, Dotson's shown the ability to be a stout pass protector which is something Pittsburgh's offense needs in the worst way. Given Kendrick Green's struggles in the preseason, the Steelers are counting on Dotson to stay healthy and effective while providing stability for an otherwise shaky offensive line.

Most Likely to Be Rookie of the Year: George Pickens

The George Pickens hype train has already left the station and the regular season hasn't even begun. Pickens was the star of training camp, delivering highlight reel plays seemingly every day and that quickly carried over into the preseason when Pickens scored a long touchdown in the opener against Seattle.

Pickens's elite body control, tracking ability and dominance in contested catch situations is an ingredient that's been missing from the Steelers' offense over the last several years. While it's impossible to understate Kenny Pickett's long-term importance to the Steelers, Pickens should provide more of an immediate impact regardless of who's under center.

Best Free Agent Pickup: Myles Jack

Myles Jack was a salary cap casualty in Jacksonville after a down season in 2021. Pittsburgh didn't waste much time in showing interest, inking him to a two-year, $16M deal. Jack was one of the more impressive defensive players throughout the preseason, flashing in both run support and in coverage.

With constant turmoil swirling around him in Jacksonville, It's been a while since Jack's been surrounded by this much talent on defense. Still just 27 years old, Jack's a good bet to record a bounce-back season as the man in the middle of the Steelers defense.

Make or Break Year: Mitch Trubisky

Top picks such as Trubisky usually have suitors lining up to give them a second chance if their first stop falls short of expectations. Coaching staffs will believe that things will be different the next time around and think they can get the best out of a talented player. Maybe that will be the case for Trubisky in Pittsburgh but one thing is for sure, this is a make-or-break year for the former UNC Tarheel.

With Kenny Pickett waiting in the wings, Trubisky will need to play well enough to hold him off throughout the season but he's also potentially auditioning for others teams in 2023. The key will be improving his mechanics which should lead to better numbers pushing the ball down the field.

In 2020, Trubisky completed just five of his 28 deep ball pass attempts which led to him being benched in Chicago. He can't afford a repeat in 2022.

Most Likely to Surprise: Ahkello Witherspoon

After being inserted into the starting lineup in week 13, Witherspoon was excellent down the stretch for the Steelers defense. During that stretch, Witherspoon allowed a 1.9 QB rating against and just 0.4 yards per cover snap, both of which ranked inside the top ten across the league.

After inking a two-year deal to return this off-season, Witherspoon’s slotted in as the squad's CB1 for the upcoming year. His unique blend of height/weight/speed allows him to match up well with various different body types. To be fair, he’s shown these flashes of brilliance before in San Francisco, now it’s about sustaining that momentum into 2022.

Most Likely to Disappoint: Dan Moore Jr.

Despite allowing seven sacks during his rookie season, Moore deserves credit for playing exceeding expectations as a day three left tackle thrown into the fire from day one. Given the amount of live reps he saw last season, it's reasonable to expect some growth in year two under a new offensive line coach. However, Moore had a disastrous preseason as he continued to struggle mightily in pass protection.

Some of his flaws have carried over, including his hand placement and struggles against wide nine pass rushers. Couple those things with a below-average anchor, and you have to wonder how much longer Moore will hang on to the left tackle job.

With Trenton Scott as his uninspiring backup, there will be a longer leash but there's a good chance that the Steelers are looking for their franchise left tackle next offseason.

