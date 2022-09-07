Diontae Johnson Injury More Serious Than Steelers Believed

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a lingering injury at wide receiver. Diontae Johnson left during the team's third preseason game with a shoulder injury and was unable to return. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said Johnson could have been able to return if it was a regular season game, but the wide receiver disagreed with that notion.

Johnson spoke after the Steelers' second practice of the week and said he doesn't believe he would've been able to re-enter the game against the Detroit Lions.

Tomlin said Johnson's availability for Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals is in question. The team typically operates with the standard that players must practice at least once to play in a game. Johnson said he's headed in the right direction but isn't sure if he'll play against the Bengals.

"I'm doing everything my arm will allow me to do," Johnson said. "I'm trying to do everything I can do to get back to the guys."

