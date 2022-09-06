Why Steelers Chose Mitch Trubisky Over Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had a feeling Mitch Trubisky would win their starting quarterback job when they signed him. The 28-year-old inked himself to a two-year deal with starting QB money, and immediately the expectations of replacing Ben Roethlisberger began.

Those expectations were met. After a summer-long battle, Trubisky remains the first-team quarterback and will lead the Steelers into Cincinnati for their Week 1 matchup with the Bengals.

What did he do to surpass Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph?

"We're just really comfortable with what Mitch has shown us," head coach Mike Tomlin said. "He's a guy that came to us with franchise quarterback experience. He's comfortable in those shoes. He's been a focal point of a football team and organization before. He's had success in doing so."

All three quarterbacks impressed Tomlin throughout the summer. Pickett surpassed Rudolph after the first preseason game and remained the team's backup heading into Week 1.

The Steelers are only expecting to dress Trubisky and Pickett on gameday.

"Really pleased with the growth and development of Kenny, that's why he's listed as the No. 2," Tomlin said. "I thought his acceleration of development really took off once we stepped into stadiums. His decision making, the fluidity of it, his competitive spirit, his pin-point accuracy I thought really came to the forefront once we started coming into stadiums."

Ultimately, though, the team's first-round draft pick will wait while Trubisky gets a second chance to start in the NFL. He'll carry a 29-21 record and two playoff births into Week 1 and three months of chemistry with his new offense.

The quarterback competition is "continual" according to Tomlin. That being said, Trubisky has the job locked heading into the season - and will likely remain the starter for the foreseeable future.

"It's good to come to decisions on what players are doing instead of what they're not doing," Tomlin said. "I thought all three of our quarterbacks represented themselves and us well through this process. I thought they made plays, I thought they moved their units. I thought they took care of the football.

"That made the decision-making a challenging one, but also a fun one. Mitch, as I mentioned, is really comfortable in those shoes and displayed that daily in just about any circumstance that you put him in."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Diontae Johnson in Question for Steelers Season Opener vs. Bengals

Steelers Move Kenny Pickett to Backup QB

Kenny Pickett Might Spend Rookie Season Inactive

Mason Rudolph Deserves Better From Steelers

Jaylen Warren Beats Benny Snell for Steelers' Backup RB Job

Steelers Way-Too-Early Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Finds OT, CB if Drafting Today

Jaylen Warren's Surreal Moment of Making Steelers Roster