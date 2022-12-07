Skip to main content

What Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Really Said About George Pickens

There's a message within the message from Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stood at the podium for his Week 14 press conference and was asked about the headlines circulating around George Pickens. 

The rookie receiver has shown frustration in recent weeks, highlighted by him screaming to throw him the football as he left the field in Week 13. 

Tomlin didn't have many nice things to say to those who have found a problem in Pickens's actions. He also left some nuggets on the table that indicate he might not be as big of a fan of the behavior as he's putting out there. 

The Steelers' head coach is always going to defend his players. It's about reading the entire conversation where you'll find the deeper meaning to his response. 

