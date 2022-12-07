PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stood at the podium for his Week 14 press conference and was asked about the headlines circulating around George Pickens.

The rookie receiver has shown frustration in recent weeks, highlighted by him screaming to throw him the football as he left the field in Week 13.

Tomlin didn't have many nice things to say to those who have found a problem in Pickens's actions. He also left some nuggets on the table that indicate he might not be as big of a fan of the behavior as he's putting out there.

The Steelers' head coach is always going to defend his players. It's about reading the entire conversation where you'll find the deeper meaning to his response.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mike Tomlin Blasts Critics of George Pickens

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Still on Run from Police

T.J. Watt 'Pretty Beat Up' After Falcons Game

George Pickens Clearly Frustrated With Steelers Offense

Steelers Who Need to Finish Season Strong