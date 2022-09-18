Steelers vs. Patriots Preview: Expectations for Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the New England Patriots in Week 2 for the home opener at Acrisure Stadium.

Coming off a win in Cincinnati, can the Steelers keep their season unbeaten? New England heads into Pittsburgh 0-1 after a sloppy offensive performance and an injury to quarterback Mac Jones.

Take a deep dive into the biggest concerns for the Steelers when scouting the Patriots this week. On defense, there's a plan that never fails for New England. On offense, it might be more "can the Steelers continue to dominate."

Plus, some buy or sell questions ahead of the game and Noah and Derrick's predictions for Week 2.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Scouting Report: Patriots Key Pieces

Gunner Olszewski Looking to Show Out vs. 'Ex'

Najee Harris Cleared to Play Against Patriots

Former Steelers QB Named Possible Cowboys Signing

Steelers Add New LB, TE to Practice Squad

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Confirms He'll Be Back This Season