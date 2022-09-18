Steelers vs. Patriots Preview: Expectations for Week 2
The Pittsburgh Steelers host the New England Patriots in Week 2 for the home opener at Acrisure Stadium.
Coming off a win in Cincinnati, can the Steelers keep their season unbeaten? New England heads into Pittsburgh 0-1 after a sloppy offensive performance and an injury to quarterback Mac Jones.
Take a deep dive into the biggest concerns for the Steelers when scouting the Patriots this week. On defense, there's a plan that never fails for New England. On offense, it might be more "can the Steelers continue to dominate."
Plus, some buy or sell questions ahead of the game and Noah and Derrick's predictions for Week 2.
