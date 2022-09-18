Skip to main content

Steelers vs. Patriots Preview: Expectations for Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers square of with the Patriots, looking to move to 2-0.

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the New England Patriots in Week 2 for the home opener at Acrisure Stadium. 

Coming off a win in Cincinnati, can the Steelers keep their season unbeaten? New England heads into Pittsburgh 0-1 after a sloppy offensive performance and an injury to quarterback Mac Jones. 

Take a deep dive into the biggest concerns for the Steelers when scouting the Patriots this week. On defense, there's a plan that never fails for New England. On offense, it might be more "can the Steelers continue to dominate."

Plus, some buy or sell questions ahead of the game and Noah and Derrick's predictions for Week 2. 

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Scouting Report: Patriots Key Pieces

Gunner Olszewski Looking to Show Out vs. 'Ex'

Najee Harris Cleared to Play Against Patriots

Former Steelers QB Named Possible Cowboys Signing

Steelers Add New LB, TE to Practice Squad

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Confirms He'll Be Back This Season

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18904307_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Elevate LB Delontae Scott Ahead of Patriots Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17443323_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Scouting Report: Patriots Key Pieces

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_19028287_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers LB Corps Built to Survive T.J. Watt Absence

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_17019046_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers RB Najee Harris Cleared to Play vs. Patriots

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px)
News

Steelers WR Gunner Olszewski Looking to Show Out vs. 'Ex' in Week 2

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19029938_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Diontae Johnson Key to Setting Tone for Steelers

By Cody Flavell
USATSI_18754012_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Get Positive Bump on Injury Report With Najee Harris, Levi Wallace

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18961975_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Officially Place T.J. Watt on Injured Reserve

By Stephen Thompson