Steelers Have Something in Kenny Pickett

INDIANAPOLIS -- It took eight games for Kenny Pickett to click, but now, the Pittsburgh Steelers have the rookie quarterback they've been looking for.

It isn't perfect. In fact, it's far from it. Pickett still has strides to make, and he's a ways away from being the game-winning quarterback who can fill the shoes of Ben Roethlisberger. But coming out of the bye week, there was more concern than hope for the rookie. After Week 12, it's a whole new feel at the quarterback position.

Pickett finally feels like a player who is developing instead of someone who might not make it. That's all you can ask for at this point in his career - go from possible bust to young quarterback. For the Steelers, it's a great thing to see.

