Steelers Training Camp Recap: Pickett's Mishaps, Warren's Opportunity

The Pittsburgh Steelers are rounding out their performances before their preseason opener.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing their first preseason game, marking the next stage in the offseason. This team has shown us plenty during training camp, now, it's time to see what's real in a live game. 

For the quarterbacks, the rotation might be set. For the running backs, Jaylen Warren is making a strong case for himself. And on defense, we're seeing plays being made by sleepers. Maybe those underdogs could actually make this team. 

Plus, is Roquan Smith an option for Pittsburgh? What could they actually give up to trade for him?

