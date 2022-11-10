Steelers Have Two Top NFL Draft Options

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting near the top of the 2023 NFL Draft board, and if the season ended today, there are two names that stand tall amongst the rest.

When breaking down the Steelers' options, there are really three names that stand out. However, unless you believe a change at quarterback is coming in 2023 - and it's not CJ Stroud we're talking about - then there are only two players who should be on Pittsburgh's radar.

Take a deep dive into which one is most suited for Pittsburgh, and which one has the higher ceiling.

Plus, a look at who's impressed so far and who will impress this weekend.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Jaylen Warren Ready for Bigger Role in Steelers Backfield

Steelers Dealing With Five Injuries Early in Week 10

Steelers Considering Jaylen Warren as Feature Back

Kevin Dotson Now Qualifies for Pay Increase Next Season

Damontae Kazee Injury Worse Than Believed, Expects to Return this Week

Steelers Next Offensive Coordinator Might Have Just Hit the Market