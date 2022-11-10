Skip to main content

Steelers Have Two Top NFL Draft Options

The Pittsburgh Steelers might have two stars to choose from.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting near the top of the 2023 NFL Draft board, and if the season ended today, there are two names that stand tall amongst the rest. 

When breaking down the Steelers' options, there are really three names that stand out. However, unless you believe a change at quarterback is coming in 2023 - and it's not CJ Stroud we're talking about - then there are only two players who should be on Pittsburgh's radar. 

Take a deep dive into which one is most suited for Pittsburgh, and which one has the higher ceiling. 

Plus, a look at who's impressed so far and who will impress this weekend. 

