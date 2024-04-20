All Steelers

Russell Wilson Showing Love to Steelers O-Line

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is already becoming a leader in the locker room.

Noah Strackbein

Apr 19, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3)
Apr 19, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson threw out the first pitch at the Pirates game this weekend, and made sure to bring all of his big men along for a night out at PNC Park.

Wilson has already made headlines for working out with Pat Freiermuth, Calvin Austin and Van Jefferson during the offseason and then meeting up with Spencer Anderson and some Steelers legends at a Penguins game. Now, he's making sure the entire offensive line feels the love.

"They’ve been working their butts off every day," Wilson said. "How hard they’ve been working, it was cool. We had the weekend off, so we wanted to be able to celebrate together, hang out together."

Wilson is expected to compete for the starting job against Justin Fields, but the Steelers are probably loving his leadership to this point. With a veteran presence in the locker room, Pittsburgh's offense should be in a better spot to overcome challenges thrown at them throughouth the season.

The Super Bowl-winning QB is making an early impression in Pittsburgh, and even being here on a one-year deal, he's making sure to be a leader for this team.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Noah Strackbein

NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.