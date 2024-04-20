Russell Wilson Showing Love to Steelers O-Line
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson threw out the first pitch at the Pirates game this weekend, and made sure to bring all of his big men along for a night out at PNC Park.
Wilson has already made headlines for working out with Pat Freiermuth, Calvin Austin and Van Jefferson during the offseason and then meeting up with Spencer Anderson and some Steelers legends at a Penguins game. Now, he's making sure the entire offensive line feels the love.
"They’ve been working their butts off every day," Wilson said. "How hard they’ve been working, it was cool. We had the weekend off, so we wanted to be able to celebrate together, hang out together."
Wilson is expected to compete for the starting job against Justin Fields, but the Steelers are probably loving his leadership to this point. With a veteran presence in the locker room, Pittsburgh's offense should be in a better spot to overcome challenges thrown at them throughouth the season.
The Super Bowl-winning QB is making an early impression in Pittsburgh, and even being here on a one-year deal, he's making sure to be a leader for this team.
