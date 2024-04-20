Steelers Land Brandon Aiyuk in Latest Mock Draft
PITTSBURGH -- Brandon Aiyuk heads to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the latest Fox Sports mock NFL Draft. Instead of using a first-round pick on an incoming rookie, the team goes out to make a trade, adding an All-Pro wideout from San Francisco.
In the mock, the Steelers trade their first-round pick, No. 20 overall, to the 49ers in exhange for Aiyuk. San Francisco then selects Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean with the pick.
"Maybe you think pick No. 20 is rich for an All-Pro wide receiver, but I’m here to remind you the Titans fetched more when they sent A.J. Brown to Philadelphia two years ago. Aiyuk would massively upgrade the Steelers’ receiver corps, and the 49ers would then have two first-round picks to use in the same draft. With this first pick, I’ve got them bolstering their secondary with an all-around playmaker. Don’t be surprised if Kyle Shanahan decides to use DeJean as a return man and a gadget guy on offense, either," they write.
Aiyuk continues to post cryptic messages on social media, hinting that his time with the 49ers is coming to an end. Meanwhile, his agent is vigorously saying that not trade is going to take place. General manager John Lynch has also tried to shut down rumors about a potential move.
Aiyuk is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and is set to make roughly $14 million in 2024. He'll need a contract extension with a trade, which the Steelers could look to give him if they're determined to land a veteran wideout next to George Pickens.
