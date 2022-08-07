Texans & Rockets Coaches Share View on Analytics

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets and Houston Texans have a lot of similarities that prompted both head coaches to acknowledge each other’s presence.

“Where they are with their group and how they are trying to build things — there are a lot of similarities," Rockets coach Stephen Silas said of the Texans. "From the structure to making sure there is enough effort during practice, I thought it would be very different from how we do things."

Silas had the chance to discover the similarities between both organizations while observing Day 6 of Texans training camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

On the surface, it's easy to see the resemblance between the Rockets and Texans.

The year 2020 began a time of transition. Both teams had a messy divorce from their franchise superstars. The split sent both organizations into rebuilds that plummeted both to the bottom of their respective leagues.

But after Silas held conversations with coach Lovie Smith and general manager Nick Caserio before the start of practice, both parties discovered that the similarities between the Rockets and Texans are strong.

Both organizations are leaning heavily upon analytics in hopes of bringing the city of Houston back to prominence in the NBA and NFL.

"There's a big emphasis on it right now — whether it's baseball, basketball or football," Smith said. "Analytics has been around for a long period of time. We have a big staff, and there's somebody that's looking and analyzing everything that we do."

Silas mentioned the Rockets' primary use of analytics is for time, score and matchups. And in his conversation with Smith and Caserio, Silas discovered that the Texans have the same perspective.

Both coaches have second-year prospects whose stature and talents could provide their staff with analytic data to gain advantages over the opposing team.

As a 6-foot-4 wide receiver, Smith believes Nico Collins' frame would help the Texans become more efficient in the red zone in 2022, as his size gives him an advantage over most defensive backs. Last season, the Texans finished 27th in red-zone scoring percentages.

Silas' offense could see the use of the mid-range game more frequently during the upcoming 2022-23 campaign. Second-year shooting guard Jalen Green showed that his scoring is more efficient when utilizing the mid-range.

While averaging 22.3 points after the All-Star break, Green shot 55.2 percent on two-point field-goal attempts.

"I was talking to them about how analytics drives what they do, as far as schemes and whatnot," Silas said. "We do it the same way. They [the Texans] do a bunch here. Analytics drives how we play so much these days.”

Silas watched training camp practice, admiring Smith's coaching techniques. He liked how active Smith is when teaching the younger guys on the roster — another Houston similitude that takes place inside the Toyota Center.

The big difference Silas discovered between the Rockets and Texans is the experience Smith brings to NRG Stadium as a coach who is entering his 12th NFL season in charge. Smith hopes Silas achieves the same longevity as coach of the Rockets.

"Stephen is doing a great job," Smith said. "I'm a big basketball fan. I see what he's doing with our Rockets. A young basketball team developing. A lot of great young talent — I can't wait to see them play next year.

"He's H-Town like we are, so it's good for us to compare notes but good to see him at practice."

